11pm Breonna Taylor Officers 12.29.2020

Two Louisville police officers connected to the deadly shooting of Breonna Taylor could soon be out of a job.

possible termination for officers connected to death of breonna taylor - louisville det. Joshua ja

Joshua ja ... according to the courier journal.... the louisville police department is working to fire... detective joshua jaynes.... the officer who obtained the no-knock search warrant for taylor's apartment.... and detective myles cosgrove.... the officer who fired the shot, which took taylor's life.

According to their lawyers, the two have received pre- termination notices.

Detective jaynes' attorney says..

Investigators found he reportedly violated department procedures....and lied in the affidavit to get the search warrant for taylor's apartment.

According to whas 11 in lousiville..

Jaynes claimed the main suspect of their drug investigation.... had been using taylor's apartment as his own since february 20.

Taylor was killed at her apartment in march.

A hearing for both jaynes and cosgrove is scheudled for




