11pm Breonna Taylor Officers 12.29.2020

Video Credit: WTVQ Lexington, KY - Published 2 minutes ago

Two Louisville police officers connected to the deadly shooting of Breonna Taylor could soon be out of a job.

I'm tom kenny.

We begin with developing news.

Two louisville police officers connected to the breonna taylor deadly shooting, could soon be out of a job.

Full mug:possible termination for officers connected to death of breonna taylor - louisville det.

Joshua ja ... according to the courier journal.... the louisville police department is working to fire... detective joshua jaynes.... the officer who obtained the no-knock search warrant for taylor's apartment.... and detective myles cosgrove.... the officer who fired the shot, which took taylor's life.

According to their lawyers, the two have received pre- termination notices.

Detective jaynes' attorney says..

Investigators found he reportedly violated department procedures....and lied in the affidavit to get the search warrant for taylor's apartment.

According to whas 11 in lousiville..

Jaynes claimed the main suspect of their drug investigation.... had been using taylor's apartment as his own since february 20.

Taylor was killed at her apartment in march.

A hearing for both jaynes and cosgrove is scheudled for