‘India’s security is Modi government’s priority’: Rajnath Singh

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has said that the security of the country is a priority for the Modi government.

The Defence Minister said that he would not like to question previous governments in the matter of security and said that the Modi government will continue to provide all possible facilities to the armed forces.

Rajnath Singh said that the patience and valour shown by India’s forces is exemplary and added that their morale is always high.

He also spoke on China increasing infrastructure projects and added that the Indian government is also doing the same.

Rajanth Singh also said that perceptional differences about the border has always existed between India and China and that is one of the cause of the ongoing border standoff.

