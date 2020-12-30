Meeting underway between farmer leaders, Centre over three farm laws

Union Railways Minister PiyushGoyal and Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar were seen eating food with farmer leaders at VigyanBhawan in Delhi on December 30. Farmer leaders, Union Ministers had lunch together during break in meeting. Several rounds of talks between farmer leaders, Centre have not bore fruit as of now.
A man was murdered by his friend in Delhi's Kirari area on December 29. The incident was captured on CCTV footage. The mishappening occurred in Prem Nagar Police Station area yesterday at around 12:55 am.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the 'New Bhaupur-New Khurja section' of Eastern Dedicated Freight Corridor (EDFC) on December 29. Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Union Railway Minister Piyush Goyal were present at the inaugural function. This section of Eastern Dedicated Freight Corridor (EDFC) has been built by TATA Projects Limited. The 351 km New Bhaupur- New Khurja section of EDFC is situated in Uttar Pradesh.
While addressing an event in national capital, Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar on December 28 said, "During UPA govt, Manmohan Singh and Sharad Pawar wanted to bring farm laws but they could not stand pressure and influence. We're fortunate that today Modi is our PM who works selflessly for development of country and welfare of people."
In the ongoing farmers' protest against the new farm laws, a joint front of almost 40 farmer organisations will meet Central government on December 30. The protesting farmers and government have held..
AAP leader Raghav Chadha said free WiFi hotspots will be set up at Singhu border for the farmers who have been camping there for over a month protesting the three Central farm laws. While addressing a..
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 02:22Published
NCP chief and former agriculture minister Sharad Pawar today accused the Centre of bulldozing three new farm laws without consulting states and asserted that agriculture cannot be run sitting in Delhi..