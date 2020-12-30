Global  
 

Meeting underway between farmer leaders, Centre over three farm laws

Video Credit: ANI - Duration: 01:12s - Published
A meeting is underway between farmer leaders and Centre at Vigyan Bhawan in Delhi on December 30.

Union Ministers Narendra Singh Tomar and Piyush Goyal were also present at the meeting.

Farmers are protesting against three farm laws for over a month.

However, several rounds of inconclusive talks had happened between farmer leaders and Centre in the past.


Vigyan Bhavan Vigyan Bhavan

Piyush Goyal, Narendra Tomar have food with farmer leaders at VigyanBhawan [Video]

Piyush Goyal, Narendra Tomar have food with farmer leaders at VigyanBhawan

Union Railways Minister PiyushGoyal and Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar were seen eating food with farmer leaders at VigyanBhawan in Delhi on December 30. Farmer leaders, Union Ministers had lunch together during break in meeting. Several rounds of talks between farmer leaders, Centre have not bore fruit as of now.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:02Published

Centre invites protesting farmers for talks on December 30, says committed to finding logical solution

 Agriculture Secretary Sanjay Aggarwal invited the farmers' unions for holding talks at 2 pm on Wednesday at Vigyan Bhavan in New Delhi.
DNA

Farmer union leaders to hold meeting with govt on Tuesday: Here's how things stand

 The meeting will be held at 11 a.m. at Vigyan Bhavan in Central Delhi
DNA

Delhi Delhi Megacity and union territory of India, containing the national capital

COVID-19: Madam Tussauds in Delhi shuts down after suffering huge losses

 Statues of famous national personalities, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Bollywood superstars Amitabh and Shah Rukh Khan adorned the museum.
DNA
Caught on cam: Delhi man murders friend, dumps body [Video]

Caught on cam: Delhi man murders friend, dumps body

A man was murdered by his friend in Delhi's Kirari area on December 29. The incident was captured on CCTV footage. The mishappening occurred in Prem Nagar Police Station area yesterday at around 12:55 am.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:02Published

Piyush Goyal Piyush Goyal Indian politician

PM Modi inaugurates New Bhaupur-New Khurja section of Eastern Dedicated Freight Corridor [Video]

PM Modi inaugurates New Bhaupur-New Khurja section of Eastern Dedicated Freight Corridor

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the 'New Bhaupur-New Khurja section' of Eastern Dedicated Freight Corridor (EDFC) on December 29. Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Union Railway Minister Piyush Goyal were present at the inaugural function. This section of Eastern Dedicated Freight Corridor (EDFC) has been built by TATA Projects Limited. The 351 km New Bhaupur- New Khurja section of EDFC is situated in Uttar Pradesh.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:15Published

Narendra Singh Tomar Narendra Singh Tomar Indian politician

Congress, NCP wanted to bring farm laws but couldn't stand pressure: Narendra Tomar [Video]

Congress, NCP wanted to bring farm laws but couldn't stand pressure: Narendra Tomar

While addressing an event in national capital, Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar on December 28 said, "During UPA govt, Manmohan Singh and Sharad Pawar wanted to bring farm laws but they could not stand pressure and influence. We're fortunate that today Modi is our PM who works selflessly for development of country and welfare of people."

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:17Published

