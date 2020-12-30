Video Credit: ANI - Duration: 01:12s - Published 9 minutes ago

Meeting underway between farmer leaders, Centre over three farm laws

A meeting is underway between farmer leaders and Centre at Vigyan Bhawan in Delhi on December 30.

Union Ministers Narendra Singh Tomar and Piyush Goyal were also present at the meeting.

Farmers are protesting against three farm laws for over a month.

However, several rounds of inconclusive talks had happened between farmer leaders and Centre in the past.