Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

'My deal was better’: May delivers takedown of Brexit deal

Video Credit: Yahoo News - Duration: 00:42s - Published
'My deal was better’: May delivers takedown of Brexit deal

'My deal was better’: May delivers takedown of Brexit deal

Theresa May has delivered a withering takedown of Boris Johnson’s Brexit agreement.


You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

UK in "better position" on fish - minister [Video]

UK in "better position" on fish - minister

NFA The UK has a chance to increase the amount of fishing it does in its waters by two thirds, cabinet office minister Michael Gove said on Monday, turning a corner with the Brexit deal. Ciara Lee..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:33Published
Hilary Benn: Brexit deal better than no deal [Video]

Hilary Benn: Brexit deal better than no deal

Hilary Benn, Chair of the Brexit Select Committee, says a deal is better than a no deal, and while MPs will have to look at any deal secured between the UK and the EU, it is likely to get their..

Credit: ODN     Duration: 01:30Published
EU chief hails ‘better progress’ in post-Brexit trade talks [Video]

EU chief hails ‘better progress’ in post-Brexit trade talks

Talks on a post-Brexit trade deal have made “better progress” in recent days,the president of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, has said,raising hopes that an agreement may be in..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:28Published