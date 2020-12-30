|
Hong Kong activists, who tried to flee, sentenced to prison
Hong Kong activists, who tried to flee, sentenced to prison
The 10 given jail terms were part of a group of 12 caught trying to escape to Taiwan in August, after Beijing imposed its sweeping naitonal security law on Hong Kong.
The group has been held on the mainland since being detained on a speedboat headed to Taiwan.
A court in China has sentenced 10 Hong Kong pro-democracy activists to up to three years in prison....
Ten Hong Kong activists who were picked up at sea by Chinese authorities as they attempted to flee,...
