Hong Kong activists, who tried to flee, sentenced to prison

Video Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO - Duration: 01:51s - Published
The 10 given jail terms were part of a group of 12 caught trying to escape to Taiwan in August, after Beijing imposed its sweeping naitonal security law on Hong Kong.


Hong Kong Hong Kong Special administrative region of China

China jails Hong Kong activists for between seven months and three years

 The democracy activists were caught at sea as they tried to flee by speedboat to Taiwan.
BBC News

Hong Kong teen gets prison for insulting Chinese flag

 Chung was the first public political figure prosecuted under the new security law, which Beijing described as a "sword" to return "order and stability" to Hong..
CBS News

10 accused of trying to flee Hong Kong by speedboat may plead guilty

 A support group says their families have been told the ten have agreed to plead guilty in a court in mainland China.
CBS News

NBA: China drops 76ers broadcasts as Hong Kong row rumbles on

 BEIJING (AFP) - Chinese streaming giant Tencent has stopped live broadcasts of games by the National Basketball Association (NBA)'s Philadelphia 76ers in..
WorldNews

Beijing Beijing Capital of the People's Republic of China

China kicks off emergency Covid-19 vaccination in Wuhan

 BEIJING: The Chinese city of Wuhan, where the novel coronavirus emerged a year ago before it became a pandemic and upended life across the globe, has started the..
WorldNews

Taiwan Taiwan Country in East Asia

Covid 19 coronavirus: How Taiwan largely escaped the pandemic

 Taiwan has battled the Covid-19 pandemic with spectacular efficiency.The country of nearly 24 million on an island a fraction of the size of New Zealand has been..
New Zealand Herald

Prepare for Lunar New Year arrivals, legislator warns

 By Hsiao Yu-hsin / Staff reporter Democratic Progressive Party Legislator Lee Kun-tse (李昆澤) yesterday urged the government to prepare for a wave of..
WorldNews

Second Taiwan-born panda cub makes media debut

 A second Taiwan-born giant panda made her media debut on Monday, clambering over a wooden climbing frame and playing with sawdust to the sound of clicking..
WorldNews

Hong Kong Activists Sentenced to Prison in China for Attempt to Flee by Speedboat

The group has been held on the mainland since being detained on a speedboat headed to Taiwan.
Upworthy - Published Also reported by •TIME


China jails 10 Hong Kong activists over border crossing

A court in China has sentenced 10 Hong Kong pro-democracy activists to up to three years in prison....
Deutsche Welle - Published Also reported by •SBS


Prison for activists who fled Hong Kong

Ten Hong Kong activists who were picked up at sea by Chinese authorities as they attempted to flee,...
SBS - Published


Hong Kong activists 'not given fair trial' [Video]

Hong Kong activists 'not given fair trial'

Pro-democracy activists accused of fleeing to avoid jail sentences, with their families describing their treatment as 'inhumane'.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 02:18Published
Uncertain future awaits HK young dissidents as they self-exile [Video]

Uncertain future awaits HK young dissidents as they self-exile

Al Jazeera meet one of the many young political activists in Hong Kong choosing to go into political exile, as authorities crackdown on dissent.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 02:29Published
FILE: Ex-Hong Kong lawmaker Ted Hui Chi-fung seeks exile in Britain [Video]

FILE: Ex-Hong Kong lawmaker Ted Hui Chi-fung seeks exile in Britain

Former opposition lawmaker Ted Hui Chi-fung has revealed he was seeking in exile in Britain when travelling in Denmark.

Credit: Newsflare STUDIO     Duration: 02:21Published