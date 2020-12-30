Hong Kong activists, who tried to flee, sentenced to prison Video Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO - Duration: 01:51s - Published 2 minutes ago Hong Kong activists, who tried to flee, sentenced to prison The 10 given jail terms were part of a group of 12 caught trying to escape to Taiwan in August, after Beijing imposed its sweeping naitonal security law on Hong Kong. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend