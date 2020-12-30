Video Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories - Duration: 00:55s - Published 4 minutes ago

Treasury Begins Disbursement of $600 Stimulus Payments

Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin tweeted that a "payment file" was delivered to the Federal Reserve on Tuesday.

This means that some Americans may have already received their payments via direct deposit.

These payments may begin to arrive in some accounts by direct deposit as early as tonight and will continue into next week, Steve Mnuchin, Treasury Secretary, via Twitter.

Paper checks will begin to go out on Wednesday.

The $600 payment will be received by those who make less than $75,000 a year.

Couples who make up to $150,000 annually will receive $1200.

Parents of dependent children age 16 or younger will receive $600 for each child