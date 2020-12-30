Arise Sir Lewis; F1 champion Hamilton gets his knighthood

File footage of Lewis Hamilton who receives a knighthood in the UK New Year's honours list.

Formula One world champion Lewis Hamilton says he lost 4kg after contracting coronavirus this month.

Formula 1 team Haas say Nikita Mazepin will drive for the team in 2021 after concluding their investigation into the Russian's recent conduct in an online video.

Lewis Hamilton isn't just the world's most successful F1 driver, he's also a key backer of a new off-road electric vehicle racing series called Extreme E.

Lewis Hamilton tells the Today programme that the Black Lives Matter movement helped drive him on to his seventh world title.

Formula 1 world champion Lewis Hamilton is knighted in the New Year Honours, with Rob Burrow, Anne Keothavong and Jimmy Greaves becoming MBEs.

Lewis Hamilton receives knighthood Lewis Hamilton has been knighted in the New Year Honours list. The Formula Onedriver won a record-equalling seventh world championship this year. The 35-year-old was awarded an MBE after he won his first world championship in2008.

Dec.21 - There is "no sign" that would indicate Lewis Hamilton is considering leaving Mercedes. That...

