Arise Sir Lewis; F1 champion Hamilton gets his knighthood

Video Credit: Reuters - Sports - Duration: 04:59s - Published
Arise Sir Lewis; F1 champion Hamilton gets his knighthood

Arise Sir Lewis; F1 champion Hamilton gets his knighthood

File footage of Lewis Hamilton who receives a knighthood in the UK New Year's honours list.


Lewis Hamilton Lewis Hamilton British racing driver

Lewis Hamilton receives knighthood

Lewis Hamilton receives knighthood

Lewis Hamilton has been knighted in the New Year Honours list. The Formula Onedriver won a record-equalling seventh world championship this year. The 35-year-old was awarded an MBE after he won his first world championship in2008.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:50Published
Honours list: Round-up of the big names recognised

Honours list: Round-up of the big names recognised

A look at the famous faces recognised in the New Year Honours list, with LewisHamilton being knighted 12 years after picking up an MBE.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:03Published

New Year Honours: Lewis Hamilton knighted as Rob Burrow becomes MBE

 Formula 1 world champion Lewis Hamilton is knighted in the New Year Honours, with Rob Burrow, Anne Keothavong and Jimmy Greaves becoming MBEs.
BBC News

Lewis Hamilton says Black Lives Matter gave him 'extra drive' in 2020

 Lewis Hamilton tells the Today programme that the Black Lives Matter movement helped drive him on to his seventh world title.
BBC News

Formula One Formula One Motorsport championship held worldwide

Extreme E: Lewis Hamilton helping make racing environmentally friendly

 Lewis Hamilton isn't just the world's most successful F1 driver, he's also a key backer of a new off-road electric vehicle racing series called Extreme E.
BBC News

Haas reaffirm commitment to Mazepin after ending investigation into online video

 Formula 1 team Haas say Nikita Mazepin will drive for the team in 2021 after concluding their investigation into the Russian's recent conduct in an online video.
BBC News

Lewis Hamilton: World champion lost 4kg after testing positive for coronavirus

 Formula One world champion Lewis Hamilton says he lost 4kg after contracting coronavirus this month.
BBC News

News24.com | 'Sir Lewis Hamilton': F1 world champ set for knighthood

World Champion Lewis Hamilton is the latest F1 driver to earn a knighthood, according to a report in...
News24 - Published Also reported by •BBC News


Ratcliffe: No sign of Hamilton about considering leaving

Ratcliffe: No sign of Hamilton about considering leaving Dec.21 - There is "no sign" that would indicate Lewis Hamilton is considering leaving Mercedes. That...
F1-Fansite - Published

New Year Honours: Lewis Hamilton knighted as Rob Burrow becomes MBE

Formula 1 world champion Lewis Hamilton is knighted in the New Year Honours, with Rob Burrow, Anne...
BBC News - Published


Lewis Hamilton named BBC Sports Personality of the Year 2020

Lewis Hamilton named BBC Sports Personality of the Year 2020

Lewis Hamilton has been named BBC Sports Personality of the Year 2020, after a historic year which saw him become one the world's greatest ever Formula 1 drivers.

Credit: Bang Media International Limited     Duration: 01:41Published
F1 world champion Lewis Hamilton named BBC Sports Personality of the Year

F1 world champion Lewis Hamilton named BBC Sports Personality of the Year

Lewis Hamilton has crowned another hugely successful year with victory in theBBC’s Sports Personality of the Year poll. The 35-year-old claimed his seventhFormula One title this year to equal Michael..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:58Published
Loeb honoured to team up with Hamilton

Loeb honoured to team up with Hamilton

Nine-team WRC world champion says is relishing the opportunity to try something different

Credit: Reuters - Sports     Duration: 05:57Published