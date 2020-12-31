Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Florists, sound system owners' business dips ahead of New Year

Video Credit: ANI - Duration: 02:44s - Published
Florists, sound system owners' business dips ahead of New Year

Florists, sound system owners' business dips ahead of New Year

Florists and sound system owners have been adversely impacted by the coronavirus induced lockdown.

Florists in Lucknow express their plight ahead of New Year.

Manager at one of the shops in Lucknow said, "The business has reduced to more than half of what was there.

Earlier if there were 10 orders, then now only 2 or 3 orders are left." As a precaution, people are avoiding large scale parties therefore sound system owners have very few bookings this year.

"I have only one booking for 31st," said a sound system owner.


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Lucknow Lucknow Metropolis and state capital in Uttar Pradesh, India

Rajnath Singh says he does not approve of conversion for marriage, backs law brought by UP government

 Backing the "anti-conversion" legislation brought by Uttar Pradesh government, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Wednesday said that he personally does not..
IndiaTimes
No events on New Year to be allowed in Lucknow without prior permission: DM [Video]

No events on New Year to be allowed in Lucknow without prior permission: DM

Ahead of New Year, Lucknow District Magistrate Abhishek Prakash on December 29 informed that No events to be allowed in Lucknow without prior permission. "It is necessary to follow all COVID-19 protocols. No events to be allowed in Lucknow without prior permission during New Year celebration. Gathering of more than 100 people will not be allowed," said Prakash.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:09Published

Related videos from verified sources

There will be no fireworks or pyrotechnics for Nashville's NYE Party due to the bombing [Video]

There will be no fireworks or pyrotechnics for Nashville's NYE Party due to the bombing

Nashville is still holding a New Year's Eve celebration, but just like everything else this year, you're encouraged to enjoy it from home. The city had a few pyrotechnics planned, but scrapped them..

Credit: NewsChannel 5 Nashville     Duration: 02:58Published
North Texans Being Discouraged From Holding DIY New Year's Fireworks Celebrations [Video]

North Texans Being Discouraged From Holding DIY New Year's Fireworks Celebrations

North Texans Being Discouraged From Holding DIY New Year's Fireworks Celebrations

Credit: CBS 11 Dallas     Duration: 02:19Published
Santa Monica Pier Closing During New Year’s Weekend To Help Slow Spread Of COVID-19 [Video]

Santa Monica Pier Closing During New Year’s Weekend To Help Slow Spread Of COVID-19

The Santa Monica Pier will be closed on the New Year’s holiday weekend to help prevent the spread of coronavirus, officials announced on Wednesday.

Credit: KCAL 9 CBS LA     Duration: 00:14Published