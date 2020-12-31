Video Credit: ANI - Duration: 02:44s - Published 3 minutes ago

Florists, sound system owners' business dips ahead of New Year

Florists and sound system owners have been adversely impacted by the coronavirus induced lockdown.

Florists in Lucknow express their plight ahead of New Year.

Manager at one of the shops in Lucknow said, "The business has reduced to more than half of what was there.

Earlier if there were 10 orders, then now only 2 or 3 orders are left." As a precaution, people are avoiding large scale parties therefore sound system owners have very few bookings this year.

"I have only one booking for 31st," said a sound system owner.