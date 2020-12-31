MSU prepares to take on Tulsa in Armed Forces Bowl

Mississippi State University's football team will travel to Fort Worth to play the University of Tulsa in the Armed Forces Bowl on New Year's Eve.

After a difficult season, the mississippi state bulldogs are heading to fort worth to play in the armed forces bowl.

Wtva's rhea thornton was in starkville to hear about the university's preparations.

As live: for the first time in program history, mississippi state will face number 24 ranked tulsa in the armed forces bowl tomorrow at 11.

Msu head coach mike leach said their ranked opponent's team chemistry is their biggest asset.

Mike leach - mississippi state head coach "the biggest thing that jumps off the screen is that they play together well."

Msu is headed to their 11th straight bowl game tomorrow, after just three wins this season.

Their opponent, tulsa, had more success in the regular season... doubling the bulldogs wins this year.

Leach attributes the golden hurricanes success to their player personnel.

Mike leach - mississippi state head coach: "you just have an awful lot of guys in the right place at the right time.