Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

US Reports 3,900 Deaths From COVID-19 In Single Day

Video Credit: Wochit - Duration: 00:39s - Published
US Reports 3,900 Deaths From COVID-19 In Single Day

US Reports 3,900 Deaths From COVID-19 In Single Day

States across the US reported more than 3,900 deaths from COVID-19 on Wednesday.

It was the largest single-day total since the pandemic began, says Business Insider.

States also reported a record 125,000 hospitalizations due to the coronavirus.

The figures may not reflect the full extent of the crisis due to holiday reporting delays.

The US also has over 125,000 hospitalizations, according to data from The Covid Tracking Project.

Masks and social distancing has never been more important than it is now.


You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Americans Warned Against Holiday Travel As COVID-19 Hospitalizations Shoot Up

The United States reported the second-highest number of Covid-19 deaths in a single day, while...
RTTNews - Published

Ontario sets new daily record for COVID-19 cases yet again with 2,550+; 78 deaths over past 2 days

Ontario reported more than 4,400 new COVID-19 cases over the past two days, setting a new single-day...
CP24 - Published


Related videos from verified sources

State Health Dept. Announces Nearly 9,000 New Cases [Video]

State Health Dept. Announces Nearly 9,000 New Cases

The Pennsylvania Department of Health is reporting 8,984 new cases of Coronavirus and 319 additional deaths.

Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh     Duration: 00:34Published
Allegheny Co. Health Dept. Reports 47 New Coronavirus-Related Deaths [Video]

Allegheny Co. Health Dept. Reports 47 New Coronavirus-Related Deaths

The Allegheny County Health Department is reporting 525 new coronavirus cases and 47 additional deaths.

Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh     Duration: 00:21Published
Massachusetts Reports 3,659 New COVID Cases, 58 More Deaths [Video]

Massachusetts Reports 3,659 New COVID Cases, 58 More Deaths

As of Tuesday, the seven-day weighted average of positive tests in Massachusetts is 7.59%.

Credit: WBZ CBS Boston     Duration: 00:14Published