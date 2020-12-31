Video Credit: Wochit - Duration: 00:39s - Published 5 minutes ago

US Reports 3,900 Deaths From COVID-19 In Single Day

States across the US reported more than 3,900 deaths from COVID-19 on Wednesday.

It was the largest single-day total since the pandemic began, says Business Insider.

States also reported a record 125,000 hospitalizations due to the coronavirus.

The figures may not reflect the full extent of the crisis due to holiday reporting delays.

Masks and social distancing has never been more important than it is now.