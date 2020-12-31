Shaheen Bagh shooter Kapil Gujjar expelled from BJP hours after joining

The BJP inducted into its fold a man who had opened fire in the air early this year at an anti-CAA protest site in South East Delhi’s Shaheen Bagh but expelled him hours later.

The membership of Kapil Gujjar was cancelled as soon as senior party leaders came to know of his induction into the party.

According to eyewitnesses, the man, who identified himself as Kapil Gujjar, opened fire close to the police barricades, nearly 250 metres behind the stage.

He was overpowered by police personnel and taken into custody.

No one was injured in the incident which occurred at around 5 pm.

Watch the full video for more.