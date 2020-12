Daisy Ridley Says Film Crews Find Her Intimidating

The actor Daisy Ridley opened up to the British magazine Tatler about how she's seen in Hollywood.

Business Insider reports that Ridley is best known for playing Rey in the most recent "Star Wars" trilogy.

She said people had called her "aggressive" and "intimidating." "I remember thinking: 'God, should I be smaller?

Should I be quieter?'" she said.