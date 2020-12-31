A Healthcare Employee Deliberately Spoils 500 Coronavirus Vaccine Doses

Police and federal authorities are investigating a Wisconsin Health System incident where an employee admitted to deliberately spoiling 500 doses of the coronavirus vaccine.
NEWS AT SIX - 12/22/2020