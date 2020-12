COVID-19 vaccine arrives in Mississippi Video Credit: WAPT - Duration: 21:23s - Published 8 minutes ago COVID-19 vaccine arrives in Mississippi Mississippi health officials are the first in the state to be vaccinated for COVID-19. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend JUST LIKE TO THANK ALL OF YOUFOR JOINING US TODAY.IT’S A BIG DAY.IT’S ONE FOR WHICH WE WEREEXTREMELY EXCITED TODAY.MISSISSIPPI WILL INITIATE.IT’S IT’S VACCINATION CAMPAIGN.THIS WILL BE THE NEXT PHASE INOUR FIGHT AGAINST COVID-19.WE WERE EXTREMELY EXCITED TOHAVE A VACCINE THAT IS NOT ONLYEXTREMELY EFFECTIVE BASED ON THECLINICAL STUDIES.IT ALSO SEEMS TO HAVE A VERYFAVORABLE SIDE EFFECT PROFILENOW TO BE HONEST, WE KNOW ANDDOCTOR BUYERS AND I AND JIMEXPECT THAT MAYBE WE’LL HAVESOME SWELLING AFTER THE SHOT ANDMAYBE EVEN HAVE A LITTLE BIT OFACHINESS TOMORROW, BUT THAT’S SOMUCH WORTH IT.WE KNOW HOW DEADLY DEVASTATINGAND DISRUPTIVE CORONAVIRUS HASBEEN FOR THE STATE OFMISSISSIPPI.SO WE LOOK FORWARD IN THE NEXTSEVERAL MINUTES TO GET THE FIRSTCOVID-19 VACCINES IN THE STATEOF MISSISSIPPI.THANK YOU, LIZ AND I’LL HEADYOUR WAY IN A SECOND.DR. DOBBS, DR. BUYERS JIM CRAIGAND OUR ESTEEMED GUESTS WILL NOWGET THEIR VACCINES AND WE WILLTRY LIKE I SAID TO GET AS MANYDIFFERENT PICTURES FOR YOU ANDVIDEO AS WELL AND PUT IT ONLINE.SO AT THIS TIME, CAN YOUGENTLEMEN PLEASE COME TO THECONFERENCE ROOM?WOW.LIKE A BUTTERF YEAH.OKAY.STATE YOUR NAME AND YOUR TITLEEVERYBODY.I’M PAUL BUYERS ON OF THE STATEEPIDEMIOLOGIST AT THE DEPARTMENTOF HEALTH.LOIS MORE INNOVATION NUR ALLRIGHT.JI THE WRINKLE CLINICAL QUALITYFOR THE COMMUNITY CARE CENTERASSOCIATION OF MISSISSIPPI SIGHSYOU LEAVE BALANCED GLOBALMISSION TO HELP UNIVERSITYMEDICAL CENTER.OKAY, EXCITING.WE HAD THE FIRST FIVE VACCINESIN THE STATE SEEMED LIKE IT WASRELATIVELY PAINLESS FROM WHATEVERYONE SAID I NOW WANT TOTHROW THIS OVER TO.DR. DOBBS OUR STATE HEALTHOFFICER TO START TAKING YOURQUESTIONS AND DOCTOR DIES IF YOUWOULD READ THE QUESTIONS AND THEAFFILIATES THAT THE MEDIA ISWITH WE’D APPRECIATE IT.YEAH.NO, ABSOLUTELY.THANKS AND JUST CAN’T TELL YOU.HOW EXCITED WE ARE TO KICK THISOFF.THIS IS THE DAY WE’VE BEENWAITING FOR AND I JUST LIKE TOTHANK THE TEAM MEMBERS WHO AREHERE DEMONIZATION PROGRAM, WHICHIS AN ABSOLUTELY FANTASTIC JOBAND ALL OF OUR PARTNERS, SOSOMEONE ASKED ME RECORD THISSESSION IS BEING RECORDED SO WECAN CAN SHARE A COPY.LET’S SEE.YES, MA’AM.IT’LL BE ON OUR WEBSITE AS SOONAS IT’S OVER AND IT’S RENDEREDIN THE NEWS AND EVENTS SECTIONAND YOU MAKE ALL THE PICTURESAVAILABLE AS WELL.YEAH, ABSOLUTELY.SO WE HAVE A QUESTION FROM CALEBBILLION.CAN WE GET ANY ADDITIONAL INFOTODAY ABOUT THE STATUS OFVACCINE DISTRIBUTION TOHOSPITALS IN THE STATE?YEAH, YOU YOU KNOW WE HAVEDELIVERED TO SEVERAL HOSPITALSAND POLLY YOU MAX YOU HAVEBETTER VISIBILITY ON CAMERAWHERE WE ARE WE KNOW OF TOMEDICAL CENTERS THAT RECEIVEDTHEIR DISTRIBUTION OF THISMORNING AND ARE PLANNING THISWEEK TO START GETTING THEIRFOLKS DONE PAUL.CAN YOU GIVE US AN UPDATE?ABSOLUTELY AND YEAH, WE DO HAVESEVERAL FACILITIES WITHIN THESTATE THAT IF NOT RECEIVINGTHEIR VACCINE TODAY WILL BERECEIVING IT TOMORROW ORWEDNESDAY AGAIN, THOSE ARELIMITED DOSES, BUT THEY AREGOING TO ALLOCATE THOSE FORADMINISTRATION TO THOSEFRONTLINE INDIVIDUALS THATTHEY’VE DESIGNATED IN THEIRHOSPITAL THAT ARE THE HIGHESTPRIORITY HEALTH CARE WORKERSWITHIN THEIR SETTING OVER THECOURSE OF THE COMING NEXT COUPLEOF WEEKS.WE WILL BE ALLOCATING ANDDISTRIBUTING ADDITIONAL DOSES OFVACCINE TO TO HOSPITALSTHROUGHOUT THE STATE AGAIN TOTARGET THOSE FRONTLINEHEALTHCARE WORKERS.AND DR. DOBBS, I THINK YOU’RE ONMUTE.OF COURSE.THANK YOU, SIR.BUT THAT WILL DAILY VACCINATIONDATA BE ADDED TO THE STATE’SCOVID DASHBOARD OR ANOTHERWEBSITE.I THINK ONCE WE GET ROLLING ANDWE START GETTING DATA IN THE INMUTATION REGISTRY, I WOULDEXPECT IT WILL GIVE YOU REGULARUPDATES ON THE PROCESS AND HOWFAR WE ARE LONG IN THEVACCINATIONS.I’M HAVE A NAME SOMEONE ASKEDNAME AGAIN, PLEASE.LOIS MOORE WAS THE WAS THE NURSEWHO VACCINATED US?I THINK THAT’S WHO YOU’RE ASKINGFOR.SO COURTNEY AND JACKSON FROMWBT.WHAT’S THE RECOMMENDATION FORTHOSE WHO HAVE PREVIOUSLY TESTEDPOSITIVE FOR THE VIRUS?WELL, THOSE HEALTH CARE WORKERSAND LONG-TERM CARE FACILITYWORKERS RESIDENTS WHO HAVE NOTHAD IT.SO THE FIRST ONE SO IF YOU’VEHAD IT BEFORE YOU CAN STILL GETTHE VACCINE NOW, THERE IS SOMEGUIDANCE THAT IF YOU’VE HAD ITWITHIN 90 DAYS AND IT’S OKAY TOWAIT IF YOU WANT TO BUT OTHERTHAN THAT THERE IS ANEXPECTATION THAT HEALTHCAREWORKERS WILL HAVE IT AVAILABLEREGARDLESS OR OTHER PEOPLE TOGENERAL POPULATION WANTS ONCETHAT’S UNDER PROCESS CAN GET THEVACCINE ANYWAY BECAUSE WE KNOWPEOPLE CAN GET REINFECTED EVENTHOUGH IT IS UNCOMMON.ISLAND WILL THOSE HEALTH CAREWORKERS AND LONG-TERM CAREFACILITY WORKER RESIDENTS WHOHAVE NOT HAD IT BE PRIORITIZED.UM WE’RE GOING TO OFFER TOEVERYBODY WITHIN LONG-TERM CARESETTING AND I THINK THAT WE AREACTUALLY LOOKING AT GO AHEAD ANDPULL TRIGGER ON THE LONG-TERMCARE.DISTRIBUTION TODAY AND START THEPROCESS NOW THE VACCINES WON’TBE IN ARMS IMMEDIATELY, BUT WEHAVE GOTTEN INFORMATION FROM OUROR CDC PARTNERS.THAT WE SHOULD HAVE ENOUGHVACCINE TO KICK IT OFF.SO LOOK FORWARD TO US.LOOK, PLEASE.LOOK FORWARD TO US LAUNCHINGTHAT INITIATIVE AS EARLY ASLATER TODAY AND DR. DOBBS.I WOULD ADD THAT ADDITIONALLYONCE WE GET THOSE DOSES FORDISTRIBUTION AMONG THE LONG-TERMCARE FACILITIES.THERE SHOULD BE ADEQUATE VACCINETO GO AROUND FOR FOR EVERYSINGLE RESIDENT AND EVERY SINGLESTAFF AND HEALTH CARE WORKEREACH AND EVERY LONG-TERM CAREFACILITY.HOW MANY DOSES OF EACH VACCINEHAVE BEEN DELIVERED SO FAR?WE’VE ONLY GOTTEN PFIZER DOSESAND OUR FIRST ALLOCATION ISGOING TO BE 25,000.I’M NOT QUITE SURE HOW MANY EACHOF THE HOSPITALS HAVE GOTTEN GYMOR APOLOGY HAVE VISIBILITY ONWHAT THEY WITH WHAT’S IN HANDJUST YET IF EVERYTHING’S IS KINDOF ROLLING OUT AS WE SPEAK.I THINK WE’LL SEE YOU LIKE WESAID OVER THE COURSE OF THE NEXTCOUPLE OF THREE DAYS THAT WILLHAVE WILL HAVE THE LION’S SHAREOF THAT VACCINE DISTRIBUTED WITHMORE TO COME.SO FROM ASHTON PITTMAN FROM MRS.BE FREE PRESS, I HAVE AVULNERABLE FAMILY MEMBER THATHAS ASKED CHILDREN ANDGRANDCHILDREN INCLUDINGTEENAGERS AND COLLEGE KIDS WHOARE IN SCHOOL AND WORK TOQUARANTINE TWO WEEKS BEFORECHRISTMAS SO THEY CAN COME OVERAND HAVE CHRISTMAS TOGETHER.WHAT WOULD YOU SAY TOGRANDPARENTS LIKE HER WHO HOPETO STRATEGY LIKE WILL MAKEHOLIDAY GATHERING SAFE.WELL, I THINK IT COULD WORKWITHOUT A DOUBT, BUT I’LL BUTI’LL TELL YOU WE HAVEN’T SEEN ASINGLE PERSON.WELL, WE HAVEN’T SEEN THAT TO BEA COMMON PRACTICE IN REALITY.AND I THINK THAT YOU STILLWOULDN’T BE A RISK AS FAR ASLIKE A STRICT QUARANTINE WOULDBE A LITTLE BIT DIFFICULTESPECIALLY FOR YOUNG FOLKS TOMAINTAIN WHEN THEY’RE YOU KNOW,NOT INFECTED OR EXPOSED.I THINK IT COULD WORK BUT ITHINK WE REALLY JUST HAVE TOASSUME ANYONE WEAR AROUND HASCOVID.WE CHANGE THAT MINDSET.AND WE’RE MOST VULNERABLE TO THEPEOPLE THAT WE KNOW AND LOVEBECAUSE WE TRUST THEM WE WANT TOBE CLOSE TO THEM.SO I THINK WE’LL KEEP THE SAMERECOMMENDATIONS OF KEEP IT SMALLKEEP IT NUCLEAR.KEEP IT LOCAL KEEP WITHIN YOURpOIT’S WE’RE TOO CLOSE CLOSE TOGIVE UP RIGHT NOW.AND EVEN WHEN YOU’RE AROUNDFAMILY, EVEN IF IT’S CLOSECLOSE, YOU KNOW FAMILY MEMBERSMAINTAIN SPACE AND OUTDOORS ISALWAYS PREFERABLE, BUT I THINKWE’RE GOING TO STILL SAY KEEP ITSMALL KEEP IT NUCLEAR AND KEEPIT LOCAL.WE DON’T WANT TO HAVE BIG BIGCHRISTMAS PARTIES LEAD TO BIGCOVID OUTBREAKS, UNFORTUNATELY.FROM THE NEW YORK TIMES ALLRIGHT.SO STEVE VAI GLEE ON OH MRS.NEWS, MISSISSIPPI.HOW WILL HOSPITALS PHARMACIESDOCTORS ENSURE THAT PATIENTSCOME BACK FOR THEIR SECOND DOSEAND WAIT THE APPROPRIATE TIMEBETWEEN SO THERE’LL BE A PROCESSWE WILL INFORM FOLKS WHEN THEYNEED TO GET THEIR FOLLOW-UPVACCINATIONS AND GET THEM ANAPPOINTMENT NOW WILL BEDIFFERENT PROCESSES DEPENDING ONWHERE YOU GO, RIGHT SO DIFFERENTCLINICS MAY HAVE A DIFFERENTFOLLOW-UP PROCESS, BUT FOR FOROUR PROCESSES AND THROUGH OURIMMUNIZATION REGISTRY, WE DOHAVE AN AUTOMATIC NOTIFIER THATWILL LET FOLKS KNOW WHEN IT IS.ACTUALLY HAVE A PROCESS WHEREYOU’LL GET LIKE A TEXT AND APHONE CALL REMINDING YOU.IT’S TIME TO COME BACK AND FORTHE PFIZER VACCINE.IT’S THREE WEEKS.SO ALL OF US HERE TODAY, WE’LLLOOK FORWARD TO GETTING OURSECOND DOSE IN THREE WEEKS.ANOTHER QUESTION DOES THE FIRSTDOSE BECOME INEFFECTIVE IF THEYWAIT TOO LONG, YOU KNOW, WEDON’T KNOW THAT VERY MUCH.I MEAN WE DO KNOW THAT YOU NEEDTO HAVE TWO DOSES TO REACHMAXIMUM EFFECTIVENESS A SINGLEDOSE SEEMS TO SHOW ABOUT 82%EFFICACY AFTER ABOUT SEVEN DAYSA WEEK.YOU WOULD EXPECT THAT.YOU MAY HAVE SOME WANINGIMMUNITY BUT AS FAR AS WITH THATSECOND DOSE, WOULD IT BOOSTS YOUTHE FULL 95% EFFICACY, MAYBEMAYBE NOT WE JUST DON’T KNOW.I’M WITH OTHER VACCINES.THERE IS SOME WIGGLE ROOM SO YOUEXPECT THAT WITHIN SOME DURATIONOF TIME.YOU’RE GOING TO MAINTAIN FULLEFFICACY.HOW MANY DOSES DID YOU RECEIVE ITHINK THAT’S THE SAME AS THEOTHER QUESTION.WE HAVE 25,000 DOSES OF PFIZERFOR THE STATE.AND THEN THIS IS THE YOU KNOW,WE HAD HAD ONE VIAL WE HAVE WITHUS NOW FOR THIS PURPOSE AND WEGAVE FIVE DOSES AT THIS PRESSCONFERENCE.RODNEY MOTT VICKSBURG DAILY NEWSHOW MUCH OF AN IMPACT WILL THEVACCINE HAVE IMMEDIATELY ORWITHIN THE NEXT FEW WEEKSMISSISSIPPI IS ON TRACK TO HAVEMORE THAN 60 THOUSAND NEW CASESIN DECEMBER.THIS IS A VERY IMPORTANTQUESTION.IT’S NOT GOING TO HAVE A BIGIMPACT OVER THE NEXT COUPLE OFWEEKS.THIS IS JUST THE START.THIS IS THE BEGINNING OF THEPROCESS.WE WILL NOT HAVE ENOUGH PEOPLEIMMUNIZED TO AFFECT POPULATIONTRANSMISSION WHAT WE MAY HAVE INTHE COURSE OF FIVE OR SIX ORMAYBE EVEN EIGHT.OUR ENOUGH NURSING HOMEINDIVIDUALS AND EMPLOYEESVACCINATED TO HAVE AN IMPACT ONTHAT SET OF THE POPULATION ANDWE MAY HAVE SOME IMPACT ONPEOPLE CATCHING IT IN THEHOSPITALS WHICH IS RARE BECAUSEWE KNOW PEOPLE KNOW HOW TO ADD APROTECT THEMSELVES, BUT ALSO TOPROTECT PEOPLE ARE WORKING INTHE HOSPITAL SO THAT I CAN KEEPWORKING BECAUSE OUR HAVE OURHOSPITALS ARE ABSOLUTELY PACKED,ESPECIALLY THE ICU SERVICESWHERE WE ARE ABSOLUTELY FULL OFWE CANNOT AFFORD TO LOSE ASINGLE EMPLOYEE OR RISKADDITIONAL INEFFICIENT OVERINEFFECTIVENESS.CARE FOR MISSISSIPPIANS FROMKEISHA KEISHA RAO CLARION LEDGERMS.G HB RELEASING STATISTICS ON ANYADVERSE REACTIONS THROUGHOUT THESTATE IF AND WHEN THEY COME UPIN REAL TIME OR THROUGH A WEEKLYREPORT.WE MAY HAVE SOME INFORMATIONMOST OF THAT GOES THROUGH THECDC.SO THAT MAY COME THROUGH ADIFFERENT SORT OF MECHANISM FORUS TO SHARE.BUT CERTAINLY WE DON’T HAVE ANYQUALMS ABOUT TALKING ABOUT WHATPEOPLE PEOPLE ARE GOING TOEXPERIENCE.WE DO KNOW.THAT PEOPLE CAN EXPECT TO HAVESOME ARM SORENESS AND FEEL ACHY,MAYBE A LITTLE BIT FATIGUED FORA DAY THEREAFTER.SO THAT’S JUST PART OF IT.BUT CERTAINLY IT’S ABSOLUTELYWORTH IT TO GET PAST THIS, YOUKNOW THE RISK OF HAVING ACTUALCORONAVIRUS.ACTUALLY NORWOOD MPB NEWS ARE ONTHE LIST TO RECEIVE DOSES ALLHOSPITALS.YES, ALL HOSPITALS ARE ON TRACKTO RECEIVE DOSES SOME HOSPITALSIF THEY HAVE PROPER STORAGE ANDACTUALLY HAVE ENOUGH FOLKS WHONEED TO BE WILL RECEIVE DIRECTSHIPMENTS.FROM PFIZER BECAUSE THEY CANACCOMMODATE IT BUT MOST OTHERHOSPITALS BECAUSE THEY DON’THAVE THE PROPER DEEP STORAGE ANDDON’T HAVE ENOUGH PEOPLE TODIGEST THE ENTIRE 975 LOT OFVACCINE THAT COMES IN A COMMONPACKAGE.THEY WILL GET VACCINE THROUGH USIN OUR IN OUR PARTNERSHIP WITHUMC TO MAKE SURE THAT THEY GETTHE PROPER NUMBER OF DOSESDELIVERED SO IT WILL BE TWODIFFERENT MECHANISMS.SO AND I THINK THAT’S THE SAMETHING KIND OF ANSWER.LAST PART OF THE QUESTION,WHAT’S THE PLAN OR CONCERN FORGETTING DOSES INTO RURALCOMMUNITIES AND SO FOR HOSPITALSWILL BE GETTING TO RURALHOSPITALS SAME THING FOR NURSINGHOMES, RIGHT?THEY’LL GET IT THE SAME WAYTHROUGH THE PART PHARMACYPARTNERSHIP.AND THEN WHEN THE TIME IS RIGHT,COVID VACCINE AVAILABLE THROUGHDRIVE THROUGH CLINICS THROUGHNUMEROUS LOCATIONS IN THE STATEAND THEN EVENTUALLY IN EVERYCOUNTY HEALTH SO PEOPLE CANALWAYS HAVE IT.SIDES THE HUNDREDS OF PEOPLEWHO’VE ALREADY SIGNED UP TO BE AVACCINATION PARTNERS WHETHER THECLINICS OR PHARMACIES.I’M FROM MISSISSIPPI FREE PRESSDR. FAUCI TODAY SAID HE EXPECTS.IT WILL BE MARCH OR EARLY APRILTHE FOR PEOPLE WITHOUTPRE-EXISTING VULNERABILITIES TOCOVID ARE ABLE TO GET THEVACCINATION ARE EXPECTING THATTO BE THE TIMETABLE FORMISSISSIPPI.I THINK THAT THAT CERTAINLYMAKES SENSE, BUT WE HOPE TO HAVEA LOT OF PEOPLE WHO HAVEUNDERLYING MEDICAL CONDITIONS ORPEOPLE WHO ARE ESSENTIAL HEALTHCARE WORKERS OR ESSENTIALWORKERS OF OTHER OTHER TYPES TOBE VACCINATED.SO IF YOU THINK ABOUT THATVULNERABLE PEOPLE AND ESSENTIALWORKERS MAKEUP, PROBABLY THEMAJORI FOLKS IN MISSISSIPPI,SO LARGE PART OF MISSISSIPPI ISGOING TO BE ELIGIBLE TO BEIMMUNIZED WELL BEFORE THISTIMEFRAME.ALL RIGHT.I THINK THAT’S ALL THE QUESTIONSI CAN SEE LIZ RIGHT NOW.DR. DOBBS.DID YOU SEE THE QUESTION BECAUSEI’M NOT FOLLOWING THE SAME WAY.YOU ARE DID YOU SEE THE QUESTIONFROM ROSS ADAMS?I DIDN’T WHERE IS IT ME SEE ISASKING HOW WILL HOSPITALS DECIDEWHICH STAFF GETS THE VACCINEFIRST WE HAVE BY LARGE LEFT ITTO THEM TO DECIDE BUT FROM OURADVICE.WE REALLY WANT THEM TO GIVE TOFOLKS WHO ARE AT HIGHEST RISK OFCONTRACTING THE VIRUS BECAUSEWHERE THEY WORK LIKE ER ORINTENSIVE CARE.COVID UNIT AND BECAUSE AND FORFOLKS WHO ARE MOST CRITICALSTAFF WHO ARE EXPOSED TO COVIDIN THIS MOST INTENSE PERIOD OFTHE PANDEMIC WHERE WE AREABSOLUTELY OVER TAXING OURHEALTH CARE SYSTEM.SO THOSE FOLKS NEED TO BEPROTECTED.WE DON’T WE CAN’T AFFORD TO HAVETHREE NURSES IN AN ICU OUT OFCOMMISSION FOR TWO WEEKS.NOT ONLY FOR THEIR HEALTH, BUTALSO FOR THE HEALTH AND THEHEALTH CARE REQUIREMENTS THATARE GOING TO HAVE I’M JUST GOINGTO SAY IT STRAIGHT, HUH?IT’S UGLY RIGHT NOW, AND IT’SABOUT TO GET A WHOLE LOT.UGLIER.THERE’S NO WAY TO IMAGINE THATTHESE THOUSANDS AND THOUSANDS OFBACKLOG CASES ARE NOT GOING TOTRANSLATE EVENTUALLY INTOHOSPITALIZED PATIENTS IN ICUPATIENTS ON AVERAGE OVER THISPANDEMIC ABOUT 10% OF CASES HAVEREQUIRED HOSPITALIZATION.WE’VE SEEN MOUNTING DAILYHOSPITALIZATIONS IN OUR PEAK HASBEEN I THINK A HUNDRED SEVENTYFOUR IN A SINGLE DAY.AND ONCE THEY GET HOSPITALIZEDTHEY TEND TO STAY THERE LONGERTHAN YOUR AVERAGE PATIENT.WELL, WE’VE BEEN SEEING 2300.2,600 CASES IN A DAY SOMETIMESSO WE SEE A REAL.AVALANCHE FOLKS HITTING HEALTHCARE SYSTEM SOON.SO I JUST WANT EVERYBODYUNDERSTAND THAT WE ARE GOING TOHAVE





You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources MSMA discusses vaccine



MSMA discusses vaccine Credit: WAPT Duration: 02:23 Published 3 days ago Mississippi prepares for COVID-19 vaccine



Mississippi prepares for COVID-19 vaccine Credit: WAPT Duration: 01:55 Published 3 days ago Mississippi State Delay 12/10



A growing number of covid-19 cases and upcoming holiday celebrations is causing Mississippi State to delay the start of its spring semester. Credit: WCBI Published 4 days ago