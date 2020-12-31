David Perdue to quarantine after exposure to Covid-19

Sen.
David Perdue (R-GA) will quarantine after coming into close contact with someone who tested positive for coronavirus, his campaign announced.
CNN’s Kyung Lah reports this comes with days left before the state’s runoff race for his seat.
