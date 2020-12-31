Gyms Prepare for new year

Gyms are preparing for the spike of new members for the new year during COVID-19

Know has a new-years resolution to hit the gym and get back in shape.

But with covid-19 some may not be comfortable going.

News 18's peter hulett spoke to gym owners on how they're preparing for the new year.

About this time every year, millions of americans make a resolution to hit the gym, lift some weights, and get in shape.

This year, of course, won't be any different.

But covid-19 might hold some people back from visiting gyms. "it's really just based on members and guests comfort with using a gym."

That's steve shook, the owner of parkwest fitness.

Right now, he has around 70% of the memberships he did before covid-19.

In a normal year, he could expect up to a 20% bump in memberships for the new year.

Rather than a large spike, he believes they will see a small bump and steady progress.

"what we think we'll see more of is just that continual gradual bump back up to the levels of usage and revenue we were experiencing before the pandemic."

Meanwhile smaller gyms are also planning for the new year.

Take corn country crossfit, and it's owner stephanie okeafor.

She operates different because her gym is different.

"it's not mirrors, it's not ear buds, you have a community holding you accountable, and that's a huge difference in making sure you walk through the door every day".

The gym is just over two years old.

Because of their limited size and age, okeafor believes they were able to dodge some of the damage the pandemic brings "we were a little bit lucky in the fact that we weren't so big yet, umm, because i was able to send home equipment with all of our members, or at least the ones who both okeafor and shook emphasize cleanliness to help draw in members during the pandemic.

And despite the pandemic, they're both proud of people continuing to stay healthy.

"we recommend some kind of exercise, whether you use a gym or not, routinely, because its good for the body good for the mind."

"if there's anything that could have come out of this pandemic, i mean health and wellness is pretty darn important.

And that's what we're here to do."

In greater lafayette, peter hulett, news 18.

Both gyms will be running promotions for the new year and are encouraging individuals to stay active in any way they can.

