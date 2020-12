13 Action News crews live at 3 p.m. on New Year's Eve 2020

LEFT IN 2020...AND WE'VE GOT YOU COVERED ONWHAT'S HAPPENING AROUND TOWNTONIGHT!WE HAVE LIVE TEAM COVERAGE...FROM THE BIG CHANGES AT FREMONTSTREET...TO THE ONLY MAJOR FIREWORKSSHOW AT THE PLAZA...BUT FIRST ANCHOR ROSS DIMATTEISTARTS US OFF WITH ROADCLOSURES ON THE STRIP...TAKING AFFECT SOON!THEY ALSO HAVE SOME MAJORFREEWAY CLOSURES PLANNED-HERE'S A LOOK NOW AT THE RESORTCORRIDOR- STARTING AT FIVE PM-THE TROPICANA AND FLAMINGOOFFRAMPS WILL BE CLOSED-THEY WONT OPEN AGAIN UNTILEARLY TOMORROW MORNING- SOMETIME BETWEEN THREE AND SIX-DEPENDING ON TRAFFIC- UNTILTHEN- YOU WILL STILL BEABLE TO GET OFF THE FREEWAY ANDONTO LAS VEGAS BLVD FROM SPRINGMOUNTAIN AND RUSSELL.AGAIN- THOSE CLOSURES WILLSTART TONIGHT AROUND FIVE PM.THEY ALSO HAVE SOME MAJORFREEWAY CLOSURES PLANNED-HERE'S A LOOK NOW AT THE RESORTCORRIDOR- STARTING AT FIVEPM- THE TROPICANA AND FLAMINGOOFFRAMPS WILL BE CLOSED- THEYWONT OPEN AGAIN UNTIL EARLYTOMORROW MORNING- SOME TIMEBETWEEN THREE AND SIX-DEPENDING ON TRAFFIC- UNTILTHEN- YOU WILL STILL BE ABLE TOGET OFF THE FREEWAY AND ONTOLAS VEGAS BLVD FROM SPRINGMOUNTAIN AND RUSSELL.ROSS BIG CHANGES TO THE FREMONTSTREET EXPERIENCE PLAN...AS MANY AS 14 THOUSAND PEOPLEWERE EXPECTED TO FLOOD UNDERTHE CANOPY FOR NEW YEARS EVE..JUST HOURS AGO..THAT PLAN WASSCRAPPED.AFTER STATE AND LOCAL HEALTHLEADERS CONDEMNED THE IDEA..TAKE A LOOK AT THE PILLAR...THERE..MALL ACCESS WILL BE RESTRICTEDTO ONLY HOTEL GUESTS..WITH WRISTBANDS...STARTING AT6 TONIGHT...THE FREMONT STREET EXPERIENCESAYS..THE CHANGES CAME AFTERCONSULTING WITH HEALTHOFFICIALS..THE UPROAR STARTED..WHEN A SECURITY FEE OF 25DOLLARS..WAS BEING CHARGED..SOME SAW IT AS A TICKET TO ANEVENT..IT WOULD ALLOW PEOPLE 21 ANDOVER...TO WALK UNDER THE ICONICCANOPY..FOR NEW YEARS...AFTER ASECURITY SCREENING..14 THOUSAND PEOPLE WEREEXPECTED..WELL OVER THE 50 PERSON LIMITFOR PUBLIC GATHERINGS.IN PREVIOUS YEARS..FREMONT STREET IS TYPICALLYPACKED..SO TIGHTLY..

IT'S HARD TOMOVE..THIS YEAR THOUGH..NO LIVE SHOWS..NO BANDS..NO ENTERTAINMENT...PEOPLE WHO PURCHASED THESECURITY FEE... ADMITTANCE..WILL BE REFUNDED ROADS AREALREADY CLOSED..INCLUDING HERE AT FOURTH ANDFREMONT..AS WELL AS CASINO CENTER..BOULEVARD AND FREMONT...THE MALL WILL BEGIN CLEARINGOUT FOR A SECURITY SWEEP AROUND5 TONIGHT..LAST YEAR..I WAS WITH DANI BECKSTROM ONFREMONT..THIS YEAR...SHE'S AT THE PLAZA..DANI YOU'LL BE CLOSEST TO THEFIREWORKS TONIGHT!JOE TOSS TO DANIAD LIBCLOUD COVER CLEARS OUT FOR THESECOND HALF OF NEW YEAR'S EVEWITH BREEZY WIND AND COLD TEMPSSETTING IN AFTER SUNSET.EXPECT TEMPERATURES TO FALLTO THE 40S AS WE RING IN 2021WITH WIND GUSTS OUT OF THENORTH 20-25 MPH KNOCKING WINDCHILLS INTO THE 30S UNDER AMOSTLY CLEAR SKY.CLIMBING TO THE MID 50S IN THEAFTERNOON UNDER A SUNNY SKYWITH GUSTS TO 20 MPH.THE WEEKEND LOOKS CALM AND COOLANOTHER CHANCE FOR PASSINGPLACES AROUND THE WORLD!

ONEOF THE LATEST COUNTRIES TO RINGIN THE NEW YEAR...