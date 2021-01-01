Set of famous movie transports a town back in time

Anne With An E is a famous movie series that is based on the classic novel series Anne of Green Gables.

Set in the 1890s in Charlottetown, Prince Edward Island, this Canadian series was a beloved part of childhood for millions of people.

Translated into 36 languages and selling more than 50 million copies, few people have not heard of the book series.

Filming the series was a challenge due to the fact that it takes place well over 100 years ago in world that has changed so much in that time.

Finding a small town location that could be transformed into a believable set was one of the challenges.

Millbrook, Ontario has a charming, historical look to it that has drawn movie producers here for decades.

It was also financially advantageous to film in a more central location.

Very little of the show is actually filmed on the east coast of Canada in order to reduce costs.

The buildings in Millbrook and the streets have not changed much since the turn of the century.

Transforming the storefronts was very manageable with the placement of boards over the concrete sidewalks and the installation of antique awnings and store signs.

The stores and offices in the show are real, although they are cosmetically changed.

Residents of Millbrook came out to watch the filming.

They were fascinated by the characters and the set, as well as the transformation of their town, creating a surprisingly convincing glimpse of the world in which this story takes place almost 130 years earlier.

The amount of crew, actors and equipment required to create the magic of our favourite shows is difficult to appreciate until it is seen with our own eyes.

Anne With An E is available on Netflix.

As an added bonus, the introductory music is performed by the beloved Canadian legend Gordon Downie and The Tragically Hip.