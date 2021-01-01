Senate votes to override Trump's veto on defense bill

The Senate voted to override President Donald Trump’s veto of the National Defense Authorization Act.
Trump vetoed the bill because it didn’t contain changes to social media regulations.
Trump refused to approve the military spending bill because it did not include a repeal of Section 230.
