Families Welcome First Babies of 2021

The arrival of three babies at area hospitals are bringing smiles to many faces in the early hours of 2021.

Mayo clinic announced its first baby born in the new year arriving at 12:50 a.m.

You can seen the sweet face of payton mary on your screen..

Her proud parents are paul and sara bailey of kasson.

Payton surprised them by coming a month early but they say they're excited to start off 2021 with such a blessing after a trying last year.

We're excited to just say goodbye to 2020 with a new family member and hopefully have brighter days in the future.

The family hopes to head home on sunday.

And the charge nurse at olmsted medical center tells kimt the first baby born there arrived at 2:45 this morning and is a boy.

Mercyone north iowa says its first bundle of joy arrived at 12:33 this morning.

Carson and jami blunt of mason city, welcomed a baby