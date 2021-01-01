Sharing Kindness To Small Businesses

In hopes of starting the new year off on the right foot, a Med City gym is looking to spread some kindness.

With covid?

"*19 restrictions in place many small businesses across the state of minnesota have fallen on hard times ... in hopes of starting the new year off on the right foot ?

"*a med city gym is lookin to spread some kindness.

Kimt news 3's samantha soto joins us live at detour ?

"* ?

"* at gym ?

"*?

"* challenging commun members to give back to small businesses.

Samantha?

Katie ?

"*?

"* staff members of detour have created a gofundme encouraging people to donate part of their stimulus check to the spread kindness locally campaign.

The funds will go to local businesses that despite the hardships of the pandemic ?

"* have still given back to their community.

Those businesses include pasquale's neighborhood pizzeria, the tap house, and both whistle binkies locations.

Detour owner matt arnold says it's not about supporting his business, but the other businesses in the community struggling to "i feel like they are the ones that deserve it.

They've paid it forward for so many years, and so it's our turn to help them."

Soo far ?

#-?

#- has been raised ?

"*?

"* and if you're n able to contribute to this effort ?

"*?

"*?

"* arnold enc anyone to support local in any way possible.

.

Live in rochester?

"* samantha soto kimt news 3 thanks, sam.

The organization aims to raise five thousand dollars in support of these local restaurants.

If you're interested ?

"* we have a link o the go fund me with this story