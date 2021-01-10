Stimulus check helps business

Pile of garbage.

Some of us have already seen our 600?

"* hundred?

"* dollar government stimulus money hit our bank accounts.

In pine island ?

"* one person's check went a long way in an unexpected act of kindness.

Kimt news 3's samantha soto spoke to one local business who was in for a surprise.

The season of giving is year round here in pine island.

I spoke to on trend boutique owner who received a small act of kindness this week, that goes a long way.

On trend is a women's boutique that opened in december of 2019 ?

"*?

"* on open 3 months before the pandemic hit forcing it to shut down.

Owner nicole mcdaniel says it was a slow day just after the holidays when an anonymous woman came in completely unexpectedly and handed her an envelope.

"her and her husband decided they didn't need their stimulus money and they wanted to donate it to businesses who could use it."

Mcdaniels says she is not a regular customer and doesn't know her name ?

"**- but she recognized her face because pine island is a small town.

"it was one of those moments where you see like in a movie.

I teared up, and i wanted to hug her.

But with everything going on i couldn't ?

"*?."

Mcdaniels says this kind gesture allowed her to pay her employee on the spot that day.

"i love my little town you know, people are always there helping out the next person."

"nicole tells me she is grateful for the generous donation and she plans to pay it forward .in pine island, samantha soto on trend boutique was one of three pine island businesses to recieve the anonymous