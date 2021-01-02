With a Little Help from My Friend: Looking Ahead to 2021

While one Evansville resident waits on her next round of help -- through the form of a stimulus check -- she's been making sure one local restaurant can stay open in the new year.

We've all struggled this year, some of us more than others.

This year bringing countless challenges --*but through it we've seen neighbors helping neighbors...*communities rallying together -- when needed.

This year bringing countless challenges -- but through it we've seen neighbors helping neighbors... communities rallying together -- when needed.

2020 -- a year that seemed to get worse as each month went by -- the pandemic -- hitting hard -- for many "my dad had to file for unemployment.

My grandpa had to file for unemployment" the first round of economic relief -- 12 hundred in direct payments -- arrived in april for millions of struggling americans -- and after waiting more than 8 months -- the second round is being sent out-- just ahead of the new year but evansville resident hannah says -- "i don't think it's enough."

For some -- it's too little too late -- "a lot of people, like, $600 isn't even going to pay their mortgage or their rent or whatever so it's like people are having to choose between paying for electric or whatever bills they have or pharmaceutical bills just to get their prescriptions and paying rent so their making these hard decisions and it would have been a lot easier to make these decisions getting $2,000 instead of the $600."

Still -- it's something-- in still very uncertain times -- "our plans are to save it just because we have no clue what the next year is going to be like as far as finances go."

We've all struggled this year -- some of us more than others -- and while hannah and her family wait for their next round of help -- she's making sure others have a brighter 2021.

Siciliano's subs -- a local evansville favorite -- nearly had to close it's doors earlier this month -- "friends had offered to do a gofundme but we were so adamant about earning business so we one night just though how you want to try this charcuterie thing?"

The community rallied together -- "they posted about it on facebook and everybody was like 'ok we want to support'" now hannah -- and so many others -- keep coming back -- hodge:"real grateful for the community.

For trusting us with their holiday needs, shopping local and supporting us through this adventure."

And for both -- a little help can go a long way -- it's what got us through this year -- forkel-matte: "i think it's really important to try and do what you can.

That's the only way we're going to make it."

And will continue to -- as we look ahead to a new -- hopeful -- 2021 -- hodge: "what we're trying to do now is build back our business and we're also trying to give back as much as we can, so when we see somebody in need we're also trying to give back wherever