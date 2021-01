Vegas doctor shares concern over NYE gatherings

GONE AWAY.

HELLO.AND THANKS FOR JOINING US ONT-V..K-T-NV DOT COM ..OR WHEREVER YOU'RE STREAMINGUS.

I'M ....ROSS DIMATTEI.TODD AND TRICIA HAVE THE NIGHTOFF.DESPITE ALL OF THE WARNINGS --MANY PEOPLE CELEBRATEDYESTERDAY AT GATHERINGSTHROUGHOUT THE LAS VEGASVALLEY.THAT HAS DOCTORS VERY WORRIEDABOUT THE CONSEQUENCES.13 ACTION NEWS REPORTER ASTRIDMENDEZ SPOKE TO ONE DOCTOR WHOIS CONCERNED THAT PEOPLE MAYTHINK EVERYTHING IS BACK TONORMAL.THE PARTY MAY HAVE BEEN ONE TOREMEMBER LAST NIGHT, BUTSEVERAL PEOPLE COULD HAVEGOTTEN THE VIRUS WHILECELEBRATING.NATS FIREWORKS 2020 MAY BEOVER BUT THE FIGHT AGAINSTCOVID-19 IS FAR FROM IT,ESPECIALLY FOR MEDICALPERSONNEL."EVERYONE GONNA HAVE THE HIGHEXPECTATION OF 2021, IS GONNABE A GREAT YEAR, MAYBE THEY'LLGO OUT MORE, THEY'LL DO THINGMORE, AND THIS IS EXACTLY WHATI FEAR." ESPECIALLY BECAUSELAS VEGAS DIDN'T START ON THERIGHT FOOT WITH ALL THE NEWYEAR'S CELEBRATIONS AROUND OURTOWN, WHICH COULD BECOME SUPERSPREADER EVENTS.THE NUMBERS COULD REFLECT THATIN THE NEXT COUPLE OF WEEKS"OUR NUMBERS ARE STILL HIGH,WE'RE STILL OVER 20 PERCENT, ITHINK WE'RE THE SECOND HIGHESTRATE IN THE COUNTRY RIGHT NOW,WAY THAT GETS SPREAD.ALL YOU NEEDED WAS15 MINUTES IN THE CROWD AND YOUROCOULD BE ALREADY BREATHING THEVIRUS, THAT'S THE THING, ISJUST SUCH A SILENT SPREADER"HAVING VISITORS FROM ALL OVERTHE COUNTRY ONLY ADDS MORECHANCES OF HAVING THE NEWSTRAIN IN NEVADA ALREADY, WHICHDR NG SUSPECTS IS ALREADY HERE,BUTHOPES THAT THE VACCINES AREABLE TO FIGHT IT."IF THE HOSPITALS GETOVERWHELMED THEN WE MIGHT HAVETO DO SOME OF THE DRASTICMEASURES LIKE THEY DID INCALIFORNIA, WHERE THEY STARTEDCLOSING RESTAURANTS DOWN,STARTED CLOSING CASINOS DOWNAND THAT WILL HURT OURINDUSTRY"DR NG RECOMMENDS THAT IF YOUWERE OUT LAST NIGHT, TRY TOQUARANTINE YOURSELFFOR 7 DAYS, EVEN IF YOU SHOW NOSYMPTOMS.ALSO, YOU MAY WANT TO GETTESTED TO BE SURE OF YOURHEALTH CONDITION.NOW LET'S TAKE A LOOK AT THELATEST COVID-19 NUMBERS INNEVADA...