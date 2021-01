Odisha emerged as education hub of Eastern India: CM Patnaik

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik during the foundation stone of permanent campus of IIM Sambalpur on Jan 2 said that Odisha has emerged as the education hub of Eastern India.

"Education in Odisha is witnessing a rapid transition.

I am happy that our state continues its dominance in education sector and has emerged as the education hub of Eastern India," said CM Patnaik.