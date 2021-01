IIMs increased from 13 to 20 since 2014: PM Modi

After laying foundation stone of IIM Sambalpur, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on January 02 said that till 2014, there were 13 IIMs and now there are 20 IIMs in India.

"Till 2014, there were 13 IIMs in India.

Today, there are 20 IIMs. Such a large talent pool can help strengthen the 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' campaign," Prime Minister Narendra Modi