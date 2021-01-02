Cheerleader's First Amendment case could go to SCOTUS

A high-school cheerleader who didn’t make varsity used four-letter words on Snapchat and was punished.
Now the Supreme Court could decide whether schools can punish students for speech outside school.
*Supreme Court asked to weigh in on student’s discipline over social media*
At its first private conference after the..