Harry Styles New Video

(CNN) The year has scarcely begun, and ubiquitous pop star Harry Styles has saved it already with a stylish dance video for his new toe-tapper, "Treat People with Kindness." The former One Direction star plays a nightclub singer who invites "Fleabag" Emmy-winner Phoebe Waller-Bridge to dance with him in the gloriously black-and-white, old Hollywood style clip.

"Feeling good in my skin, I just keep on dancing," he sings in the track from his second solo album, "Fine Line." #HarryStyles #TheGreatestShowman," tweeted another.