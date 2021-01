CDC to analyze more samples after COVID-19 variant case discovered in Martin County

Officials are not ruling out that there could be more cases of a new coronavirus strain found this week in Martin County.

OFFICIALS SAY THEMARTIN COUNTY MAN WHO TESTPOSTITIVE FOR THE MORECONTAGIOUS B117 STRAIN IS 23YEARS OLD AND IS NOW OUT OFISOLATION.OFFICIALS SAY WHEN HE TESTEDPOSITIVE FOR COVID -- HIS TESTRESULTS WERE SENT TO THE CDCFOR FURTHER TESTING AS PART OFA RANDOM SAMPLE.

THAT'S WHERETHE NEW STRAIN WAS DISCOVERED.OFFICIALS SAY NOT ALL PCRTESTS DETERMINE WHICH STRAOF CORONAVIRUS IS PRESENT.WHEN ASKED ABOUT WHERE HEVISITED PRIOR TO TESTINGPOSITIVE -- OFFICIALS GAVE NOANSWERS.DO YOU THINK THAT THE PUBLICHAS A RIGHT TO KNOW MAYBEWHERE HE VISITED PRIOR TTESTING POSITIVE?

HE'S AMARTIN COUNTY RESIDENT AND TOPROTECT HIS PRIVACY, THAT'S ALLI CAN SHARE WITH YOU.

SO THEPUBLIC DOES NOT HAVE A RIGTO KNOW?

MARTIN COUNTY NO.

Officials did share details about more doses of the vaccine and that some healthcare workers are declining to take it.

Reporting live in Martin County. Derek Lowe WPTV NC5.

