Starmer calls for new national Covid lockdown within 24 hours

A new national lockdown should be declared within the next 24 hours, becausecoronavirus is out of control, Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer hassaid.Accusing Prime Minister Boris Johnson of presiding over “chaos”, theleader of the opposition insisted it was “inevitable” that more schools wouldneed to shut.Sir Keir told reporters the Prime Minister should not hint at newrestrictions within weeks but, instead, act within hours.