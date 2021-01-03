Tony Blair says urgently step up Covid-19 immunisation programme

Former PM Tony Blair has urged the Government to "reconsider" its strategy andstep up its coronavirus immunisation programme.
Mr Blair said "we need tomobilise resources on a scale that we've never seen before in peacetime inthis country".
