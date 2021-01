'Gamechanger' to have Oxford-AstraZeneca says Powis

Professor Stephen Powis has said the rollout of the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine is a "gamechanger" during a "very concerning time" in the pandemic.

The National Medical Director of NHS England added that he would "like to see two million vaccines a week" believing the NHS can cope with this as long as the manufacturers can provide the doses.

Report by Thomasl.

