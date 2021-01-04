Trump Pressured GA Sec of State To "Find" Votes To Overturn Biden Victory

President Donald Trump made the statements during a taped hour-long phone call with GA Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger.

During the call, Trump attempted to force the hand of Raffensperger to recalculate GA's vote tally so that he could be proclaimed winner.

I just want to find 11,780 votes, which is one more than we have, Donald Trump, Audio Recording, via 'The New York Times'.

President-elect Joe Biden officially won the state.

Trump also made a thinly veiled threat to Raffensburger and his chief lawyer Ryan Germany that they could face prosecution if they did not recalculate the votes.

You know, that’s a criminal — that’s a criminal offense.

And you know, you can’t let that happen.

That’s a big risk to you and to Ryan, your lawyer.

That’s a big risk, Donald Trump, Audio Recording, via 'The New York Times'.

Raffensburger affirmed his position that the 2020 election in Georgia was legal, and that Trump's data stating otherwise "is wrong.".

Vice President-elect Kamala Harris called the phone call a "bold abuse of power by the president of the United States."