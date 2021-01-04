Boris Johnson announces new England lockdown

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has ordered a new national lockdown for England which means people will only be able to leave their homes for limited reasons, with measures expected to stay in place until mid-February.

People who are clinically vulnerable and who were previously told to shield should stay at home and only leave for medical appointments and exercise, the Prime Minister said.

Primary and secondary schools will close immediately and move to online learning for all pupils except children of key workers and the most vulnerable, Mr Johnson said.

Report by Thomasl.

