Police in Washington DC prepare for pro-Trump rallies as Congress certifies Biden's win

Die-hard Trump supporters are planning to protest Jan.
6, seeking to pressure congressional Republicans into reversing Joe Biden's electoral victory.
Die-hard Trump supporters are planning to protest Jan.
6, seeking to pressure congressional Republicans into reversing Joe Biden's electoral victory.
WASHINGTON IS ON HIGH ALERT THIS MORNING. POLICE ARRESTED HALF A DOZEN PEOPLE. THOUSANDS OF PRO-TRUMP SUPPORTERS MARCHED THROUGH..
A day before the U.S. Congress convenes to symbolically certify President-election Joe Biden’s victory against Donald Trump,..