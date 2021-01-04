Study Shows Simple Way To Reduce Deaths From Flu, Pneumonia

UPI reports new research shows it's a very good idea to insist that healthcare workers get an annual flu shot.

That's according to researchers from the University of Georgia, Montana State University and Monash University in Australia.

They found that states with mandatory flu shots for hospital workers saw statewide reductions in deaths from influenza and pneumonia.

They estimate that during the 2016-17 season alone, nearly 2,000 deaths were averted in the 15 U.S. states that had mandatory vaccination laws at that time.

The findings suggest that health-worker vaccination laws may be a good way to protect the country's most vulnerable populations.

The researchers say it's possible that similar benefits could also be seen with mandatory COVID-19 vaccination of hospital workers.