At 201, India records lowest daily deaths in nearly 7 months

Amid scare of new COVID strain, the country has reported lowest single day deaths in over 6 months.

201 deaths linked with COVID-19 have been reported due to COVID-19 in last 24 hours, whereas 16,375 new cases and 29,091 recoveries were also reported as per Health Ministry.

India has 1,03,56,845 total cases in which active cases are 2,31,036 with 99,75,958 recoveries.

Death count are 1,49,850 till date.