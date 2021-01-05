Nine-year-old girl stunned neighbours by figure skating on frozen street

A nine-year-old girl had a dream come true when she got to figure skate on her frozen street - after watching a Disney film and wishing she could do the same.Madison Galt has been learning for three years and went for a spin on an icy cul-de-sac to show off her skills.Proud mum, Joanna Galt, 36, said it was nice to see children having fun despite the coronavirus pandemic.The family live in East Kilbride, South Lanarkshire, where temperatures dropped to -4C, and Madison put her skates on on New Year's Day and every day since then to make the most of the cold snap while ice rinks are closed. On Christmas Eve, Madison was watching Disney film Noelle where a little girl opens her front door and goes out to skate - and told her mum 'I wish I could do that'.So it was a dream come true for her when the cold snap left their street covered in ice.Madison said: "I have really been missing skating so this was perfect."It was like a Christmas present."It's a great start to the New Year, people have been surprised how good I am."Mum-of-one Joanna said: "She's just been loving being able to do it - there's not much fun about."If normal life was happening, you wouldn't be looking at the street wondering if she could skate on it, you'd be getting on with busy things."Watching her and filming her is my job - I'm really proud of her."Madison also showed off her moves in Strathaven Pond, South Lanarkshire.She usually trains before school and coaches at East Kilbride Skating Club were thrilled to watch her performing outdoors.Accounts assistant Joanna added: "I can't remember a time when it's been cold enough to skate outside."We were watching the film Noelle and the girl skates in her street, and Madison said 'She's so lucky she gets to open her door and skate'."It's like something you would never get to do here."Then all of a sudden she got to do the same thing."

