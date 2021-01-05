Indo-Pacific significant for US-India relationship: Ken Juster

US Ambassador to India, Kenneth I Juster addressed a press conference on January 05 where he highlighted the Indo-Pacific region.

He said, "The concept of Indo-Pacific has been many years in the making.

It is in the past four years that our countries have shown the ambition to turn it into reality.

In 2017, President Trump described the US vision as for a free and open Indo-Pacific.

Sovereign and independent nations with diverse cultures can prosper side by side and thrive in freedom and peace." He then added, "The Indo-Pacific is particularly significant for US-India relationship because it recognised the reality that India and Indian Ocean are inextricably tied to East Asia and Pacific.

Indo-Pacific region encompasses world's largest and fastest-growing economies and most populace nations.

More than 50% of international trade passes through its water.

Region is rich in natural resources and is fast becoming centre of gravity of evolving international system."