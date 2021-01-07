French Diplomatic Advisor appreciates India's support during attack from Turkish leaders

Diplomatic Advisor to the France President Emmanuel Macron, Emmanuel Bonne on January 07 highlighted the relationship between India and France.

He said, "India will be a member of the UN Security Council for 2 years.

This will be critical occasion for both of us to take initiatives whether it will be on the Indo-Pacific region or it is about addressing terrorist threats.

We very much appreciate the support we got not only from your authorities but also from Indian civil society, when our country was under attack by some leaders in Turkey and Pakistan and in other countries."