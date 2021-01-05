Monolith in KY 1/5/2021

Nanang Mrikah shared video of the three-sided metal monolith around eight feet tall on a grassy field near retail store "The Grey Area."

The mysterious monolith has been spotted in Prestonsburg, KY this morning.

He says its on a grassy field -- near the retail store 'the grey area'..

Reports of the monolith around the world have sparked interest after its' first sighting in utah back in november..

'this' statue appears to have three sides... is constructed with sturdy metal -- welded together and bolted into the ground..

It's around eight feet tall... and no one appears to know where it came from..

The one in utah disappeared -- which begs the question -- will 'this' one stick around or will it too, vanish without a trace?

