Chris Whitty says 1 in 50 people currently have Covid-19

Chief Scientific Advisor Chris Whitty has said that in many areas one in fifty people are infected with Covid-19, compared with one in 900 in August.

Some areas have a lower infection rate, but in places it is higher.

Report by Odonovanc.

