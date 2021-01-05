2021 Mississippi Legislative Session begins today

- and mississippi legislators - begin their 2021 session today.- one of their first jobs will be- to finish adopting the- new state flag that voters- approved back in november.- legislators voted six months ag- to retire the last state flag i- the u.s. that had the - confederate battle emblem - a - change that was - made as part of a national- reckoning over racial injustice- a commission designed the new - flag, and voters approved - the design in november.

- legislators now have to vote to- make