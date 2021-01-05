Trump joined by Ivanka and Loeffler during rally for Senate runoffs in Georgia

President Trump holds a rally on the eve of the Georgia Senate runoff race with Senator Kelly Loeffler and daughter Ivanka on January 4.
WDEF CBS Chattanooga, TN
Outgoing President Donald Trump and President-elect Joe Biden held dueling rallies in Georgia on Monday (January 4) to persuade..