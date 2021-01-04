Trump, Biden descend on Georgia ahead of runoffs

[NFA] President Donald Trump and President-elect Joe Biden are traveling to Georgia on Monday in a bid to rally voters ahead of close runoff elections that will determine which party controls the U.S. Senate.

GEORGIA REPUBLICAN SENATE CANDIDATE KELLY LOEFFLER: “Now I have a question for you: who's going up to Dalton to welcome President Trump to Georgia?” The final push by both the incoming and outgoing presidents underscores just how important both Senate races are.

Incumbent, Republican Senators David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler are battling to hold their seats and secure GOP control of the Senate.

Respective challengers, Democrats Jon Ossoff and Rev.

Raphael Warnock need to win both seats to produce a 50-50 split in the Senate, with Vice President-elect Kamala Harris holding the tie-breaking vote.

OSSOFF: "Georgia deserves senators who will have our backs not just when it's about to be time to face the people, but at all times." The campaigns have obliterated spending records and early voting has shattered runoff records, with 3 million ballots already cast.

Biden's narrow victory in Georgia in the presidential race helped put the traditionally red state in play for Democrats.

Black turnout, critical to the Democrats' chances, has been robust; about one-third of the early ballots have come from self-identified Black voters.

VP-ELECT KAMALA HARRIS: "They know when we vote, things change." Ahead of Tuesday’s twin runoff elections, big names have flocked to Georgia.

SENATOR TED CRUZ: "Now let me be real candid.

This is a dogfight down here" To join candidates as they fan out across the state, with the exception of Senator Perdue, who has been absent after being exposed to someone infected with the coronavirus.

Trump's visit on Monday has some Republicans concerned.

Over the weekend – the president was heard in a recording on a telephone call published by U.S. media, pressuring Georgia’s top election official to “find” enough votes to overturn his defeat , blaming – without evidence- that fraud cost him the vote.

The president’s claims have some worried that his most ardent supporters may stay home, convinced the vote is rigged.

If close, the results could remain unclear for days as ballots are counted, and legal challenges could prolong the process.

The GOP needs just one victory.

If either Loeffler or Perdue win, the GOP will retain its senate majority - and the ability to block Biden's most ambitious goals.