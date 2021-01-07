Congress Formally Confirms Joe Biden’s Election Victory

Congress Formally Confirms Joe Biden’s Election Victory.

Joe Biden has officially been certified as the next president of the United States.

.

Congress reconvened late Wednesday night after a day of chaos in the Capitol to certify the election results.

The Senate and House rejected objections to throw out Pennsylvania and Georgia’s electoral votes for Biden.

.

Republicans also attempted to throw out Arizona, Nevada and Michigan’s votes for Biden, but their objections failed to reach debate.

.

The proceedings concluded early Thursday, with the certification of Vermont’s results pushing Biden past the needed 270 electoral votes.

Vice President Mike Pence, who presided over the ceremonial tally, said the rioters “did not win.” .

To those who wreaked havoc in our Capitol today, you did not win.

Violence never wins.

Freedom wins.

And this is still the people’s house, Mike Pence, via 'The New York Times'.

Minutes after Biden’s confirmation, Donald Trump released a statement signaling his defeat.

.

Trump promised an “orderly transition” of power, calling his presidency the “greatest first term” in history.

.

Even though I totally disagree with the outcome of the election, and the facts bear me out, nevertheless there will be an orderly transition on January 20th ... While this represents the end of the greatest first term in presidential history, it’s only the beginning of our fight to Make America Great Again!, Donald Trump, via statement.

Congress’ session was initially interrupted on Wednesday when Trump supporters stormed and occupied the Capitol.

Encouraged by Trump’s call to “never concede” to the election results, insurgents vandalized offices, smashed windows and briefly took control of the Senate chamber.