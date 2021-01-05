President Trump in Dalton

President Trump makes a campaign stop in Dalton, Georgia to turn out the vote for Tuesday's runoff elections.

President donald trump is in north georgia tonight, in his last push to help republicans keep their u-s senate seats, and control of the chamber.

The president is in dalton, rallying georgians to vote for incumbent senators david perdue and kelly loeffler in tomorrow's runoff election.

Senator loeffler was at tonight's rally, and perdue joined virtually.

In his speech, president trump continued to say the presidential election was rigged, and it was more important than ever to vote for this runoff.

If the republicans don't win both races tomorrow, the democrats will then take control of the senate.

"...tomorrow, each of you is going to vote in one of the most important runoff elections in the history of our country.

Frankly, forget about runoff, one of the most important elections.

Really, it's really not runoff into elections, because it's a biggie.

Our country's depending on you.

The whole world is watching the people of georgia tomorrow.

And you got to swamp them because everything's so crooked around.

I mean, not and not here.

They were saying, oh, he's complaining about georgia.

No, no, i'm complaining about eight different states.

And i think we're going to win them all you're going to get everyone you know, you're going to show up at the polls and record numbers, you got to swamp them, and together we're going to defeat the democratic streamers and deliver a thundering victory to