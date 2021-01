Health department in Palm Beach County in final stages of testing portal for vaccine appointments

Contact 5 contacted the Florida Department of Health in Palm Beach County to ask about the frustration some seniors say they’re experiencing in trying to get an appointment to get vaccinated, including the use of an email address and a phone number that’s closed.

I DONTO A STUPID VIRUS” AT 95 &LUCILLE WEISBEIN& SOT12:48:01:“THERE WAS ATERRIBLE DEPRESSION WHEN I WASGROWING UP” &HAS*JUST A FEWSTORIES TO TELL.

BUTT SOT12:48:40:“WHEN THE WAR CAME &IT WAS HORRIBLE” BUTT SO12:48:43:“I MARRIED VERYYOUNG.

I WAS 17 AND MY HUSBANDWAS 19 AND A FEW DAYS LATER HEWENT AWAY IN THE AIR FORCE”(COVER WITH PIC) WEISBEIN ALSOVIVIDLY REMEMBERS THE POLIOVIRUSÃTHE TOLL IT TOOK ONFAMILIES IN THE 195012:49:38:“PEOPLE LOCKED THEIRCHILDREN IN THE HOUSE, THEYWERE SCARED TO DEATH TO LETTHEIR CHILDREN OUT” &AND THEDISTRIBUTION OF THE VACCINE.SOT 12:49:48:“IT WAS DONE INA VERY ORDERLY FASHION” BUTTSOT 12:50:08:“WE WENT TOEINSTEIN NORTHEN AND ONE TWOTHREE THEY STARTED ON THEVACCINES” TODAYÃMORE THANHALF A CENTURY LATER &WEISBEIN IS WAITING FOR ANEMAIL FROM THE STATE HEALTHDEPARTMENT..

SOT 12:50:28:’IDO THINK THE WAY THEYHANDLING THE VACCINES IS NOT &ITFASHION” WAITING& TO FIND OUTWHEN SHE CAN GET A COVVACCINE.

SOT 12:57:07:“IS ITCLEAR WHEN YOU COULD GET THEVACCINE”“NO, HAVE NO IDEA”BUTT SOT 12:57:16:“ITDISAPPOINTING, BECAUSE ITHOUGHT THAT SOMEONE MY AGEWOULD BE SOME OF THE FIRSTPEOPLE THAT THEY WOULD CALL”CONTACT 5 CONTACTED THEFLORIDA DEPARTMENT OF HEALTHIN PALM BEACH COUNTY TO ASKABOUT THE FRUSTRATION SOMESENIORS SAY THEYEXPERIENCING IN TRYING TO GETAN APPOINTMENT TO GETVACCINATEDÃINCLUDING THE USEOF AN EMAIL ADDRESSÃAND APHONE NUMBER THATCLOSED.

SOT MB SU:“ASPOKESPERSON HERE AT THEDEPARTMENT TOLD CONTACT 5 THATTHE DIRECTOR - DOCTOR ALINAALONSO - WAS NOT AVAILABLE FORAN INTERVIEW OR TO ANSWER OURQUESTIONS.

IN AN EMAIL TOCONTACT 5ÃTHE SPOKESPERSONSAID A NEW WEB BASED PORTALFOR SCHEDULING VACCINEAPPOINTMENTS IS IN THE FINALSTAGES OF TESTINGÃAND THATTHEY ARE CURRENTLY VACCINATING500 PEOPLE PER DAY AND MAKINGPLANS TO INCREASE THE NUMBERIN THE VERY NEAR FUTURE” INTHE MEANTIMEÃWEISBEIN JUSTWAITS..

SOT 12:54:31:“THEYHAVE HAD PLENTY OF TIME TOFIGURE OUT THAT A VACCINE WILLBE HERE” BUTT SOT 12:56:05:’I WOULD THINK THAT NOW THATWE HAVE THE VACCINE THEY WOULDHAVE PLANNED PROPERLY HOW TOADMINISTER IT TO THEPOPULATION AND I DONTHEY DID” IN PALM BEACHCOUNTYÃMBÃWPTVÃNEWSCHANNEL 5.AS FOR THE NUMBER OF VACCINESPALM BEACH COUNTY HAS