Delhi-NCR wakes up to sound of hailstorm and rain

Parts of national capital and Haryana's Gurugram received hailstorm and rain on January 06.

However, the continuous rainfall in Delhi kept the minimum temperature at tolerable level of around 12 Degree Celsius.

Water logging was also reported in some places due to the continuous downpour.

According to IMD, thunderstorm with light to moderate intensity rain would occur over and adjoining areas of many places in Delhi and surrounding region.

IMD predicted maximum temperature for the day at around 22 Degree Celsius.