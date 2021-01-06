Ind vs Aus: 'Not annoyed with strict quarantine restrictions,' says Rahane

Ahead of third test match against Australia, Team India stand-in captain Ajinkya Rahane said that the team is focused on playing some "good cricket." On quarantine restricts, Rahane said that team is not at all annoyed, priority is to play cricket."We are not at all annoyed as I said that there are some challenges when you are in the quarantine, especially the life in Sydney is completely normal outside.

We know what is our priority, we are here to play cricket.

As a team, as a unit we are focusing on playing some good cricket," said Ajinkya Rahane during a virtual press conference.

The 4 test match series is levelled 1-1.